How expensive should climate protection measures be?

Court of Audit calls for climate strategy

This is precisely what the State Court of Audit (LRH) found in its most recent own-initiative audit on October 10. "The main task of the public sector will be to take suitable measures to limit the consequential costs (of global warming, editor's note)," it says. It goes on to say: "For the LRH, it is necessary for all municipalities to develop a municipal climate and energy strategy in coordination with overarching strategies." However, the LRH qualifies that "these bodies should remain financially capable of acting in view of their diverse tasks".