Report criticized
How expensive should climate protection measures be?
In the next few minutes, the current ÖVP party leader Christian Dörfel will be sworn in as the new state councillor for social affairs in the Linz Landhaus. After that, however, the usual state parliamentary routine will take its course. For example, the question of whether it is sensible or necessary to reprimand municipalities for spending on climate protection is investigated.
The case in question is an audit report by the state's municipal supervisory authority on the financial management of the town of Gmunden. As reported, the report criticized the city's high expenditure on climate protection measures. These had risen from 15,200 to 41,000 euros within two years and are set to climb to 79,000 euros in the coming years.
Financial commitment justified?
The municipal supervisory authority, which is part of the department of Deputy Governor Manfred Haimbuchner (FPÖ), questions in the report whether the national goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2040 "justifies the personnel and financial commitment at municipal level".
Question to Haimbuchner
The Greens are making this view of the municipal supervisory authority an issue in the state parliament today. In an oral question to Haimbuchner, they want to know how he intends to ensure "that climate protection measures are recognized as necessary and economical in future when audits are carried out as part of municipal supervision".
Court of Audit calls for climate strategy
This is precisely what the State Court of Audit (LRH) found in its most recent own-initiative audit on October 10. "The main task of the public sector will be to take suitable measures to limit the consequential costs (of global warming, editor's note)," it says. It goes on to say: "For the LRH, it is necessary for all municipalities to develop a municipal climate and energy strategy in coordination with overarching strategies." However, the LRH qualifies that "these bodies should remain financially capable of acting in view of their diverse tasks".
Do not pillory municipalities
For Anne-Sophie Bauer, climate protection spokesperson for the Green Party, one thing is certain: "The municipalities want to do more for climate protection and the energy transition. But they won't if they are pilloried by the municipal supervisory authority for their initiatives and investments." As the responsible officer, Haimbuchner must find a new approach here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.