Red leadership trio with uncertain expiration date

Although a few confidants had been in the loop for some time, the announced resignation of party leader David Egger caught the SPÖ off guard. Even though it had been assumed since the municipal elections in spring that the resignation was only a matter of time. Egger was then elected as the new mayor of Neumarkt and from then on had to cope with a triple workload. Soon he will also become a father. In any case, the party does not want to be "put under pressure" when it comes to the question of succession.