Hostage-taking, shots fired
Dead in terrorist attack in Ankara
Several people have been killed and injured in a terrorist attack in the Turkish capital Ankara. This was announced by the government on Wednesday afternoon. A hostage-taking is also reported.
The attack took place in front of the building of the state-owned aerospace company Turkish Aerospace. The Turkish newspaper "Hürriyet" reported that a cab had exploded there.
The moment of the explosion in the video:
There are dead and injured, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X. The authorities have not yet given an exact number of victims. The broadcaster N-tv also reported that there was a hostage situation. According to media reports, numerous ambulances drove to the scene of the attack.
Photos and videos in Turkish media show at least three armed people in front of and inside the building.
Employees safe in bunkers
According to the state news agency Anadolu, employees of the company were taken to safety in bunkers. The surrounding area had been cordoned off.
"Deeply shocked"
Ankara's mayor Mansur Yavas said on X that he was "deeply shocked" by the attack. "I wish God's mercy to the fallen and a speedy recovery to the wounded."
Turkish Aerospace (Tusas) is a developer and manufacturer of aerospace systems such as combat aircraft and drones. Among other things, Tusas co-developed the prototypes of the Turkish Kaan fighter aircraft.
An important defense, aerospace and aviation fair is taking place in Turkey this week. The defense sector accounts for almost 80 percent of Turkey's export performance. In 2023, the country exported defense goods worth 10.2 billion dollars.
Already the second attack in Turkey this year
It is already the second attack in Turkey this year. In February, three people were killed in an attempted attack on the main courthouse in Istanbul, including the two attackers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
