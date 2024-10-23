Six months in prison
“Had a radical view, that was wrong”
On Wednesday, a 17-year-old Austrian had to answer to a jury at the Linz Regional Court for allegedly being part of a radical Islamic group. He partially confessed to the allegations and has since admitted his mistake. The final sentence: 18 months imprisonment, six of which were unconditional.
The 17-year-old was accused by the public prosecutor of being a member of a terrorist organization that is said to have approved of IS. Among other things, he is said to have recorded a video with others showing a re-enacted beheading and underpinned it with the message that it was a message to the apostates. "It was meant as a joke. It was childish and immature and I regret it very much," the Austrian explained in court.
Acts of terror approved
Furthermore, the accused is said to have shared pictures on social media with Arabic lettering in reference to Islamic State and approved of the terrorist crimes. "I had a radical religious view. That was wrong and I regret it," the 17-year-old partially confessed.
Social media apps deleted
The teenager has since acknowledged his mistakes, changed his beliefs, deleted all social media apps and also took part in a deradicalization programme. He also wants to catch up on his compulsory schooling. The final sentence is 18 months' imprisonment, six of which are unconditional. However, the young man was granted a one-year reprieve and must continue to take part in a deradicalization programme.
