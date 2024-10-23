“Had a radical view, that was wrong”

The 17-year-old was accused by the public prosecutor of being a member of a terrorist organization that is said to have approved of IS. Among other things, he is said to have recorded a video with others showing a re-enacted beheading and underpinned it with the message that it was a message to the apostates. "It was meant as a joke. It was childish and immature and I regret it very much," the Austrian explained in court.