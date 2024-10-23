Vorteilswelt
Murder in Stuttgart

Missing woman dead: walled up in her own home

Nachrichten
23.10.2024 14:06

In Stuttgart, a 47-year-old man is said to have killed his partner and then walled up her body. The woman had been missing since October 16 - relatives had not heard from her for months. Now a sad certainty has emerged about the possible course of events.

0 Kommentare

The suspect's partner has been missing since mid-October. The woman's relatives had not heard from her for months and finally reported her disappearance to the police. 

Entangled in contradictions
The Stuttgart police officers then questioned the missing woman's partner. The man apparently became so entangled in contradictions that he was considered an urgent suspect. The investigators then searched the couple's apartment with a cadaver sniffer dog - which stopped in front of a wall and signaled its discovery.

"When the investigators opened a wall, they discovered a corpse in a cavity behind it and then arrested the suspect," said a Stuttgart police spokesperson. The 47-year-old was subsequently arrested and has been in custody ever since.

Background to the crime unclear
According to the spokesperson, it is not yet clear whether the woman's body is the missing 48-year-old. Investigations are still pending, according to the Stuttgart police. "But there is currently no doubt that it is her." The police have not yet been able to confirm whether the two were still a couple at the time of the crime. The background to the crime, the exact sequence of events and a possible motive are also currently being investigated.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

