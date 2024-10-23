Freedom Party with controversial proposal

The afternoon session of the Freedom Party is likely to attract even more interest. At this meeting, Walter Rosenkranz will be put forward as a candidate for the election of the President of the National Council. He would be the first FPÖ politician to hold this position. Herbert Kickl is still planned to be the head of the club. Rosenkranz has another appointment after the club meeting. He will take part in a debate with the NEOS MPs. The NEOS had already continued their club leadership last week with Beate Meinl-Reisinger and deputy Nikolaus Scherak.