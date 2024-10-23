Presidium takes shape
The round of parliamentary group meetings before the National Council is constituted began on Wednesday afternoon with that of the ÖVP. Chancellor Karl Nehammer is now to be elected leader of the parliamentary group. August Wöginger will take over the day-to-day business in the role of managing chairman. Peter Haubner is nominated as candidate for Second National Council President.
The latter did not want to comment on the content before his election by the National Council. However, a beaming Haubner said that he would be delighted if he were to be nominated by the ÖVP club and were to receive the office. Nehammer did not make a statement before the meeting of the club, Wöginger will make a statement afterwards.
Ministers become MPs at the same time
The parliamentary club of the People's Party has shrunk considerably in the election, so there are relatively few new MPs. Six MPs are completely new, the most prominent being Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, the former Upper Austrian provincial councillor. In addition, there are eight who are also ministers, from Chancellor Nehammer to State Secretary Claudia Plakolm. Of the VP ministers, only Alexander Schallenberg and Martin Polaschek have no mandate.
Behind the club leaders Nehammer and Wöginger, the alliances are to be represented in the deputy ranks as usual. The nominees are Juliane Bogner-Strauß, head of the Women's Party, Kurt Egger, Secretary General of the Business Federation, Michael Hammer from ÖAAB and Georg Strasser, Chairman of the Farmers' Union. Harald Himmer comes from the Federal Council and Angelika Winzig from the European Parliament.
Freedom Party with controversial proposal
The afternoon session of the Freedom Party is likely to attract even more interest. At this meeting, Walter Rosenkranz will be put forward as a candidate for the election of the President of the National Council. He would be the first FPÖ politician to hold this position. Herbert Kickl is still planned to be the head of the club. Rosenkranz has another appointment after the club meeting. He will take part in a debate with the NEOS MPs. The NEOS had already continued their club leadership last week with Beate Meinl-Reisinger and deputy Nikolaus Scherak.
Babler receives leading role in the club
The SPÖ had already set the initial course at a board meeting at the beginning of the week. Accordingly, Andreas Babler will be proposed as club chairman. On Wednesday, however, a decision will be made at the club's plenary meeting as to whether Philip Kucher should take over the day-to-day running of the club as managing head or one of Babler's deputies. Doris Bures will be nominated as a candidate for the post of Third President.
The Greens have kept a low profile with regard to their committees. In addition to his ministerial job, Werner Kogler will also head the parliamentary club. Sigrid Maurer will therefore take a step back and become deputy.
