Since 2017
Linz balance sheet: accidents involving cyclists have increased
According to an analysis by the Epigus Institute for Holistic Accident and Safety Research in Linz, there has been a decrease from 1125 to 1062 people involved in accidents (minus 6 percent) since 2017. Accidents involving pedestrians have fallen by more than 20 percent. Not so with incidents involving cyclists.
"Road safety in Linz is at a very high level. Nevertheless, every accident is one too many. The city of Linz is therefore constantly striving to find new ways to make roads and paths safer. We must pay particular attention to the safety of the most vulnerable road users, namely children and the elderly," emphasizes VP City Vice-President Martin Hajart.
The number of pedestrians involved in accidents fell significantly, by more than 20 percent. In 2017 there were 202, in 2023 "only" 161. A downward trend was observed for both children involved (down from 30 to 17) and senior citizens (down from 46 to 39).
Further measures needed
"However, the fall in the number of children and senior citizens is no reason to rest on our laurels, but should rather be an incentive to further reduce the accident figures for these age groups. I am thinking in particular of measures that make children and senior citizens more visible at dusk, for example (distribution of light strips), as well as reducing the speed of private motorized traffic, especially in the vicinity of schools. It is also generally helpful to extend the 30 km/h speed limit where it is possible and sensible," says Hajart, listing some possible solutions for the city of Linz's mobility policy in the coming years.
Far more cycling accidents since 2017
In contrast to the results for pedestrians, the accident figures for cyclists are on the rise: Whereas there were 206 accidents involving cyclists in 2017, there were 346 accidents in 2023. This represents a slight decrease compared to 2022 (352 accidents). There were increases in the number of accidents involving both children (from 16 to 33) and senior citizens (from 26 to 56) on bicycles.
"Even if the rising number of accidents involving bicycles correlates with the increase in the proportion of bicycles in the overall traffic volume, specific recommendations for action can be derived from this for the city: on the one hand, road safety for cyclists in Linz must be improved by expanding and securing the cycle path network and, on the other hand, also as part of special programs for children and senior citizens," says Hajart.
