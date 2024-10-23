Linz balance sheet: accidents involving cyclists have increased

Further measures needed

"However, the fall in the number of children and senior citizens is no reason to rest on our laurels, but should rather be an incentive to further reduce the accident figures for these age groups. I am thinking in particular of measures that make children and senior citizens more visible at dusk, for example (distribution of light strips), as well as reducing the speed of private motorized traffic, especially in the vicinity of schools. It is also generally helpful to extend the 30 km/h speed limit where it is possible and sensible," says Hajart, listing some possible solutions for the city of Linz's mobility policy in the coming years.