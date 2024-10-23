Bregenz lakeshore
More money for monitoring the nature reserve
The flora and fauna in the approximately 120-hectare nature reserve on the shores of Lake Bregenz and at the mouth of the Ach has been monitored for years. Now the aim is to ensure that people abide by the rules in the nature reserve so that the area can serve as a recreational space for future generations.
At their most recent meeting, the members of Bregenz City Council discussed the question of who should be responsible for monitoring and supervising the banks, reed meadows and riparian forests in future. The result: in future, the town will transfer 15,000 euros per year to the state in return for regular checks by trained nature rangers.
Up to now, the town has used its own security guards for monitoring. This cost the city around 7,000 euros per year. However, due to the increased number of people spending their free time in the nature reserve, the security staff could no longer keep up with the number of warnings and warnings. The city spent a further 6000 euros on monitoring the flora and fauna. By awarding the contract to the state, the city is paying a total of 2,000 euros more for nature conservation.
Good solution found with the state
"Hardly any other town or municipality on the lake has such free access to the water along its shoreline as Bregenz. We are also envied by many for our nature reserve without a fence, because it is an important part of the large, attractive recreational zone for young and old. To keep it that way, we need trust, but also education and control. We are grateful to the state for pulling together with us on this issue for many years," emphasized Mayor Michael Ritsch.
Environment councillor Heribert Hehle (Greens) is also satisfied with the solution: "The nature wardens are doing an excellent job and are making a significant contribution to ensuring that this jewel is preserved."
