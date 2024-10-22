Hospital dispute: location guarantee for acute care

Location guarantee for acute care

What this means in detail for the future of the provincial hospitals will not be known until then. At least Schleritzko gave a kind of "location guarantee" for acute care. This will be guaranteed "without exception" in all locations where hospitals are currently located. However, the regional finance councillor, who is also responsible for the regional health agency, admits that this does not necessarily have to take place in the clinical area. Emergency outpatient clinics are also conceivable in primary care centers that are open around the clock. However, such a center does not yet exist in Lower Austria