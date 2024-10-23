Country comparison: Tyrol’s economy put to the test

3339 companies founded, 323 went bankrupt

The Tyrol is also impressive when it comes to new business start-ups. There were 3339 of them in the previous year. "That's an increase of 38.4 percent compared to 2014. In no other federal state did the number of start-ups increase as much as in Tyrol during this period," says the expert. There were also 177 more start-ups here in 2023 compared to 2022.