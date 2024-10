Amateur footballer loses finger in firecracker accident

"I wanted to throw the projectile away because I thought it wasn't safe for the children on the sidelines, but then it exploded in my hand. I didn't immediately realize what had happened. My little brother came up to me and it was only when I saw him staring at my hand in shock that I looked at it myself. My hand was completely broken," Schiafino recalled the terrible scenes. The fan who threw the firecracker has since been arrested and charged with reckless assault.