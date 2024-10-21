Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Messner successor

Is there a Styrian solution on the GAK bench?

Nachrichten
21.10.2024 20:52

After parting ways with Gernot Messner, GAK are on the lookout for a coach. The "Krone" has been asking around, and candidates seem to be lining up. A potential favorite leaked out in the evening.

0 Kommentare

Gernot Messner left the GAK training ground at 15.32 on Monday. While the team trudged towards the training ground. "We decided together in the morning that I'm no longer coach. Unfortunately, it didn't work out that we won games. It often failed because of little things," he said to the "Krone", visibly on the verge of tears. After bidding a warm farewell to all those responsible with a hug. "The bond with the team has become brutal over the last three years, it has gone beyond the coach-player bond."

The decision was also anything but easy for Head of Sport Didi Elsneg. "Anyone who has followed the last few weeks has seen that we have tried everything to get back on track together," explains the sporting director, who also had to act in the interests of the club. The numerous meetings since the 2:5 in the derby ultimately led to only one decision: "We need a change to create new stimuli. Such a decision is even more difficult when you have experienced such a successful time as we have."

Zitat Icon

The decision was made after a board meeting, which was also attended by the sporting management. We had to react in this situation, we owe it to the GAK.

Rene Ziesler, GAK-Obmann

Comeback of Poms?
The Gernot Messner era is over, a new one is about to begin. Many fans have been calling for Werner Gregoritsch on the internet and at the regulars' tables for some time now. "As things stand, there has been no contact," says the 66-year-old about a possible appointment at the club close to his heart.

The list of candidates is long. There is said to have been contact with Andreas Heraf (no club) and Mitja Mörec (FAC). Joki Standfest (most recently Altach) or Abdulah Ibrakovic (ex-Kapfenberg) would also be available. Like Ante Šimundža. There are rumors from Slovenia that he is in talks with GAK.

Poms was most recently in Greece, before that he coached second division club DSV Leoben. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
Poms was most recently in Greece, before that he coached second division club DSV Leoben.
(Bild: Sepp Pail)

According to other sources, however, it could also be a Styrian solution: According to former "Krone" reporter Peter Linden, former Leoben coach Rene Poms, who most recently worked in Greece, is one of the hottest candidates. The Upper Styrian did not last long on the vacation island and was gone again after five rounds. Before that, the former DSV Leoben player, who started his coaching career at Bruck, came to an inglorious end at his home club DSV after falling out with the board. Now there could be a Styrian comeback at an even bigger traditional club.

"Quick solution important"
"It's clear that we want and need to find the best possible solution for us relatively quickly in the current situation. We want to rebuild ourselves, so every day counts now," says Elsneg.

On Monday, assistant coach Andreas Lienhart led the session on an interim basis. If no new coach is presented before Sunday's match against Rapid, the 38-year-old will sit on the bench. But it could also happen very quickly.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Michael Gratzer
Michael Gratzer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
GAK
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf