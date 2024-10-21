Messner successor
Is there a Styrian solution on the GAK bench?
After parting ways with Gernot Messner, GAK are on the lookout for a coach. The "Krone" has been asking around, and candidates seem to be lining up. A potential favorite leaked out in the evening.
Gernot Messner left the GAK training ground at 15.32 on Monday. While the team trudged towards the training ground. "We decided together in the morning that I'm no longer coach. Unfortunately, it didn't work out that we won games. It often failed because of little things," he said to the "Krone", visibly on the verge of tears. After bidding a warm farewell to all those responsible with a hug. "The bond with the team has become brutal over the last three years, it has gone beyond the coach-player bond."
The decision was also anything but easy for Head of Sport Didi Elsneg. "Anyone who has followed the last few weeks has seen that we have tried everything to get back on track together," explains the sporting director, who also had to act in the interests of the club. The numerous meetings since the 2:5 in the derby ultimately led to only one decision: "We need a change to create new stimuli. Such a decision is even more difficult when you have experienced such a successful time as we have."
The decision was made after a board meeting, which was also attended by the sporting management. We had to react in this situation, we owe it to the GAK.
Rene Ziesler, GAK-Obmann
Comeback of Poms?
The Gernot Messner era is over, a new one is about to begin. Many fans have been calling for Werner Gregoritsch on the internet and at the regulars' tables for some time now. "As things stand, there has been no contact," says the 66-year-old about a possible appointment at the club close to his heart.
The list of candidates is long. There is said to have been contact with Andreas Heraf (no club) and Mitja Mörec (FAC). Joki Standfest (most recently Altach) or Abdulah Ibrakovic (ex-Kapfenberg) would also be available. Like Ante Šimundža. There are rumors from Slovenia that he is in talks with GAK.
According to other sources, however, it could also be a Styrian solution: According to former "Krone" reporter Peter Linden, former Leoben coach Rene Poms, who most recently worked in Greece, is one of the hottest candidates. The Upper Styrian did not last long on the vacation island and was gone again after five rounds. Before that, the former DSV Leoben player, who started his coaching career at Bruck, came to an inglorious end at his home club DSV after falling out with the board. Now there could be a Styrian comeback at an even bigger traditional club.
"Quick solution important"
"It's clear that we want and need to find the best possible solution for us relatively quickly in the current situation. We want to rebuild ourselves, so every day counts now," says Elsneg.
On Monday, assistant coach Andreas Lienhart led the session on an interim basis. If no new coach is presented before Sunday's match against Rapid, the 38-year-old will sit on the bench. But it could also happen very quickly.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
