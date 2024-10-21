Is there a Styrian solution on the GAK bench?

The decision was also anything but easy for Head of Sport Didi Elsneg. "Anyone who has followed the last few weeks has seen that we have tried everything to get back on track together," explains the sporting director, who also had to act in the interests of the club. The numerous meetings since the 2:5 in the derby ultimately led to only one decision: "We need a change to create new stimuli. Such a decision is even more difficult when you have experienced such a successful time as we have."