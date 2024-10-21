Police plan square
Caught drunk and without a license for the second time
The police pulled 16 drink and drug drivers out of circulation during a special operation. Among them were a few "unteachables".
The police had already announced the nationwide planned square in advance. However, this did not stop some drivers from getting behind the wheel drunk or under the influence of drugs. A total of 11 drunk and 5 drugged drivers were stopped on Saturday night. The highest alcohol level was measured on a 51-year-old in the Eisenstadt district: The Alkomat test showed an unbelievable three per mille.
License has been gone since July
A 61-year-old driver who was stopped in Oberpullendorf was also drunk. As it turned out, the man's driver's license had already been revoked in July for drunk driving. However, this did not stop him from continuing to drive under the influence: On Saturday, he was caught for the second time since his license was taken away. Charge!
No license plates, but a clear "scent"
A 27-year-old woman from the Eisenstadt district apparently forgot to put license plates on her car while intoxicated. When the officers stopped her, they were immediately struck by the smell of marijuana from inside the vehicle. The driver's license is now gone. Also gone is the moped license of a 15-year-old who was checked in the district of Jennersdorf. The boy was obviously impaired by drugs and refused to undergo a clinical examination. The officers also found drugs during a vehicle check in Rudersdorf. The passenger had two grams of cannabis and various paraphernalia with him.
Thieves left car behind
Police officers from API Potzneusiedl made a special "find" during a stop on the A6: a car was parked in a breakdown bay that had been reported stolen. Not only that, there were other stolen goods inside in the form of four high-quality aluminum rims.
A chase through the city
In Oberwart, a 17-year-old had a chase with the police during the night. Instead of stopping, the teenager accelerated and tried to escape. He didn't get far, however, and the escape ended in a crash. As it turned out, he did not have a driver's license.
A total of 432 speeding violations were reported during the focus operation. Sad "top value": 197 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. The consequence: license gone, car gone.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.