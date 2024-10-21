Caught drunk and without a license for the second time

No license plates, but a clear "scent"

A 27-year-old woman from the Eisenstadt district apparently forgot to put license plates on her car while intoxicated. When the officers stopped her, they were immediately struck by the smell of marijuana from inside the vehicle. The driver's license is now gone. Also gone is the moped license of a 15-year-old who was checked in the district of Jennersdorf. The boy was obviously impaired by drugs and refused to undergo a clinical examination. The officers also found drugs during a vehicle check in Rudersdorf. The passenger had two grams of cannabis and various paraphernalia with him.