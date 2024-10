“Timo” aims to encourage children in a foreign country

Mother tongue is important

Karin Lindtner, a pediatrician from Linz, has written a touching book about "Timo". The little bug is different from the others. And therefore full of fears and worries. But he finds a way to find new courage. Thanks to Brader's efforts, the book has been translated with the support of the Emmaus Community and is now being distributed to every Ukrainian primary school child in Lower Austria. "Their own mother tongue is important for the emotional development of children in a foreign country," says teacher Brader. And Uliana Zadvorniak, First Secretary of the Ukrainian Embassy in Austria, also emphasized at the presentation in St. Pölten: "The mother tongue strengthens the children's hope."