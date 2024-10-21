Race control in the sights
“Absolute joke!” Wolff harbors explosive suspicions
The controversial penalties imposed by the race stewards at the US GP are causing a lot of controversy in Formula 1, with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff harboring an explosive suspicion.
Mercedes could definitely have achieved more this weekend. Lewis Hamilton retired on the third lap of the race. George Russell finished sixth from last place on the grid. However, the controversial penalties imposed by the stewards caused some discussion.
Penalty against Russell an "absolute joke"
Russell overtook Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas in turn 12. According to the stewards, the Briton pushed his opponent out of the corner. The consequence: a five-second penalty. An "absolute joke" for Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.
The duel between Norris and Verstappen was similarly risky when Norris overtook the world championship leader off the track, but Verstappen obviously pushed him off the track. In this case, Norris was penalized.
Are the stewards not impartial?
Wolff had an explosive suspicion after the race, but did not want to state it clearly. "We should discuss it with the stewards behind closed doors. We have to see if there are any specific patterns," he said on Sky: "It's inconsistent. It wasn't even a race against Valtteri. We've seen some of these incidents that were exactly the same and where there were no penalties, even though there were real positions being fought for. The fact that we got a penalty is completely strange and bizarre."
Postscript: "I think we know why. But I can't say that on TV."
The reporter probed: "Connection between certain decisions - and the people who make these decisions?" Wolff: "That's what you said".
The accusation between the lines: The stewards would make biased decisions and were biased.
At the press conference, Wolff was more diplomatic: "I think there are great stewards who have either been in the race car themselves or have an impartial view of situations and who do their best in a job that is really difficult. And we can't all be lumped together. But there are a few inconsistencies and I'm sure the president will look into it."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.