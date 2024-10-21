“Absolute joke!” Wolff harbors explosive suspicions

Are the stewards not impartial?

Wolff had an explosive suspicion after the race, but did not want to state it clearly. "We should discuss it with the stewards behind closed doors. We have to see if there are any specific patterns," he said on Sky: "It's inconsistent. It wasn't even a race against Valtteri. We've seen some of these incidents that were exactly the same and where there were no penalties, even though there were real positions being fought for. The fact that we got a penalty is completely strange and bizarre."