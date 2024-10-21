Two accidents at once
Bikers injured after serious crashes in Tyrol
Within just a few hours, two motorcyclists ended up in hospital in Tyrol on Sunday afternoon. First, a local woman (25) overlooked the end of a traffic jam and crashed as a result. A short time later, a German (20) hit a stone wall.
The 25-year-old local woman was riding her motorcycle on Achenseestraße in Jenbach (Schwaz district) at around 2.25 pm. According to her own statements, she probably overlooked the end of a traffic jam and was startled. She braked and swerved into the oncoming lane.
In doing so, she lost control of her bike and crashed. She skidded into the concrete base of the crash barrier on the left-hand side of the road. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to Schwaz District Hospital by ambulance after first aid. The motorcycle was badly damaged.
Stone wall touched
A good two hours later, there was also a crash on the Fernpass road in Nassereith (Imst district)! A 20-year-old German overtook a caravan there after a hairpin bend and then got back into line.
He sustained injuries to his right knee and was taken to Reutte Hospital by the ambulance after first aid.
However, he may have overlooked a slight left-hand bend and therefore veered too far to the left. He touched a stone wall at the edge of the road and crashed. "He sustained injuries to his right knee and was taken to Reutte Hospital by the ambulance after first aid," the police said. At the scene of the accident, the road was only passable in one lane or alternating lanes for around 30 minutes.
