Oberndorf end winning streak with derby victory

The opening phase of the 2nd class North A clash was characterized by nervousness on both sides, with Perwang/Michaelbeuern getting into the game a little better and taking the lead in the 27th minute with a remarkable long-range shot. "The goal was like a wake-up call for us," explained Oberndorf coach Robert Doknjas. "From that moment on, we had nothing to lose and played more freely". Oberndorf equalized shortly before half-time, which proved to be a valuable moment psychologically. "We were clearly the better team in the second half, mentally strong and dominant. We showed that we want to play at the top," said Doknjas. In the end, the hosts clearly won 4:1 and reduced the gap to the top of the table to three points.