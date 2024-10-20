2nd class North A
Oberndorf end winning streak with derby victory
Oberndorf, the first runner-up, won a thrilling duel with the previously unbeaten leaders of the 2nd class North A Perwang/Michaelbeuern with 4:1. In front of around 250 spectators, an intense derby developed that offered everything that makes a top match.
The opening phase of the 2nd class North A clash was characterized by nervousness on both sides, with Perwang/Michaelbeuern getting into the game a little better and taking the lead in the 27th minute with a remarkable long-range shot. "The goal was like a wake-up call for us," explained Oberndorf coach Robert Doknjas. "From that moment on, we had nothing to lose and played more freely". Oberndorf equalized shortly before half-time, which proved to be a valuable moment psychologically. "We were clearly the better team in the second half, mentally strong and dominant. We showed that we want to play at the top," said Doknjas. In the end, the hosts clearly won 4:1 and reduced the gap to the top of the table to three points.
I didn't have to say anything in the dressing room. I just reassured the boys that they could win this game!
Oberndorf-Trainer Robert Doknjas
Racy turf duel
The derby was not only heated in sporting terms, but also physically intense. Two injuries marred the game, including a broken nose for Oberndorf's Said Sulejmanovic, who had to be taken to hospital. Julian Falk suffered an elbow to the face in a tackle and had to be stitched up. Nevertheless, the atmosphere in the stadium was electric, with the fans creating a real derby atmosphere.
Last season, both clubs were playing against relegation, now they are fighting for promotion. That adds spice to the game!
Oberndorf-Trainer Robert Doknjas
"A derby doesn't need much motivation - there was a lot at stake and everyone was up for the fight," summarized Doknjas. This important win puts Oberndorf back in the race for promotion, while Perwang/Michaelbeuern suffered their first defeat of the season. Thomas Schaier
2nd class North A: Neumarkt 1b - Bürmoos 1b 2:1 (0:0), Hallwang 1b - Straßwalchen 1b 2:7 (2:2), SSK 1919 - Thalgau 1b 3:0 (2:0), Leopoldskron-Moos - Schleedorf 2:1 (1:0), Oberndorf - Perwang/Michaelbeuern 4:1 (1:1).
