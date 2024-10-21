Sturm-Express has now picked up speed!

Strongest forward eleven?

After the narrow defeats against Brest (1:2) and FC Brugge (0:1), the stakes are probably even higher against Sporting. However, Sturm will go into this match with a broad chest. "We scored five goals in each of the explosive duels against Salzburg and GAK, and we can be proud of that. We need confidence in our strengths on Tuesday," says the coach, whose black express has now really picked up speed! "It's a process that doesn't happen overnight. It simply takes time," Ilzer repeated like a prayer wheel after the first few rounds. Sturm won, but without being able to convince.