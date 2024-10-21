Happy Birthday, Coach
Sturm-Express has now picked up speed!
5:0, 5:2 - Sturm have recently "warmed up" in the league for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Sporting Lisbon! The Ilzer eleven have shaken off the rust from the first rounds and are now hoping for their first points in the top flight. There could hardly be a better present for the Sturm coach.
What a thrilling derby fight in Graz! 3:0, 3:2 - in the end, Sturm celebrated a 5:2 victory against GAK. The match is barely over and the next cracker is already waiting for the black team. Tomorrow, Tuesday, Sporting Lisbon come to Klagenfurt in the Champions League. "For me, they are currently one of the best teams in Europe. Nevertheless, we want to be really confident and give such a team everything we have to offer," explains Christian Ilzer, who celebrates his 47th birthday today.
For me, Sporting are currently one of the best teams in Europe. Nevertheless, we want to be really confident and give a team like that everything we have to offer.
Sturm-Trainer Christian Ilzer
Sporting have spread fear and terror in the Portuguese league so far: Eight games, eight wins, goal difference: 27:2! The last duel with Sporting was only last December in the Europa League. As is well known, Sturm didn't stand a chance in the 3-0 defeat in Lisbon. "When you clearly beat Benfica and Porto in a season, then you know how strong this team is and what a top coach it has."
Strongest forward eleven?
After the narrow defeats against Brest (1:2) and FC Brugge (0:1), the stakes are probably even higher against Sporting. However, Sturm will go into this match with a broad chest. "We scored five goals in each of the explosive duels against Salzburg and GAK, and we can be proud of that. We need confidence in our strengths on Tuesday," says the coach, whose black express has now really picked up speed! "It's a process that doesn't happen overnight. It simply takes time," Ilzer repeated like a prayer wheel after the first few rounds. Sturm won, but without being able to convince.
Since the crazy 2:2 draw at Austria after leading 2:0 and two exclusions for Ilzer's team, the engine of the double winners has been purring like a kitten. The team is now a homogeneous unit. Two absolute leading players, Stankovic and Wüthrich, are missing through injury.
New signings Aiwu, Yalcouyé and Chukwuani are now an integral part of the starting eleven. "Give this team a little more time, they can become the strongest strike team of all time," Andreas Schicker is said to have said to the fan groups before his departure to Hoffenheim, according to well-informed sources. The former sporting director could be right.
