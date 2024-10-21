Now charged
Rocker bride gets Nazi tattoo on boyfriend’s leg
She got the tattoo, but now her boyfriend is standing before the judge! A rocker from the Innviertel region is said to have made himself liable to prosecution under the Prohibition Act by getting Nazi symbols on his thigh and photographing them. The leading Bandido member now faces up to ten years in prison.
Two intersecting hand grenades tattooed on his thigh - there's no arguing about taste, nor about the meaning: the symbol was the sign of an SS special unit. And because the thigh belongs to a "Bandidos" rocker, this assumption is even more obvious. During a raid on the motorcycle gang, Nazi devotional objects and weapons were found.
More on the score than in this indictment
However, the 43-year-old, who is a member of the leadership circle of the "Bandidos" in Upper Austria, is today standing before the jury in Ried im Innkreis "only" because of the tattoo. The public prosecutor's office is accusing him of a crime under the Prohibition Act. However, he has already been convicted and is out of prison.
Guilty or acquittal
The tattoo is said to have been engraved by the man's girlfriend one or two years ago and also photographed with a cell phone. The 43-year-old is also said to have sent photos of other Nazi tattoos to his rocker bride. The accused faces one to ten years in prison if found guilty. It will be interesting to see how many people have actually seen the pictures, as a conviction requires the crime to be "public". The trial is scheduled for Monday, October 21, from 9 am to 4 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.