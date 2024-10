“Are you stupid” – Üstündag leaves everyone amazed

The midfield strategist scored a stroke of genius in the 16th minute. LASK goalkeeper Jörg Siebenhandl misjudged his position and stood too far in front of his box. Üstündag didn't need to be asked twice and shot from the halfway line. Siebenhandl still had his fingertips on it, but was unable to prevent the shot - and the boundless jubilation of the WSG anyway.