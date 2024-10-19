Graz derby: Mega choreography, pyro and interruption

It is the third meeting between the two arch-rivals in a short space of time. In the fall of 2022 and 2023, the Black & Whites prevailed 1:0 and 3:2 in the Cup round of 16. Now the two teams will meet for the first time since May 17, 2007 as Bundesliga clubs. Back then, a goal from Mario Haas decided the duel 1-0 in favor of Sturm.