Atmospheric start
Graz derby: Mega choreography, pyro and interruption
A state of emergency in Graz: The Sturm and GAK fan camps created a great atmosphere in the Murstadt at the derby. While the black and whites unpacked a mega choreo shortly before kick-off, there was a pyro show from the red sector. The match had to be briefly interrupted after a few minutes due to the fog.
The Sturm fans' choreo featured the city of Graz - with a giant banner that read: "When I walk through the streets, I sing Sturm Graz allez." The GAK banner read: "Love you to death." In German: I love you to death. The fans were ready.
For the first time under Christian Ilzer, Sturm enjoyed the right to play at home against their city rivals. This was particularly relevant for the distribution of tickets. At 3,800, around a quarter of the allocation went to GAK fans.
It is the third meeting between the two arch-rivals in a short space of time. In the fall of 2022 and 2023, the Black & Whites prevailed 1:0 and 3:2 in the Cup round of 16. Now the two teams will meet for the first time since May 17, 2007 as Bundesliga clubs. Back then, a goal from Mario Haas decided the duel 1-0 in favor of Sturm.
