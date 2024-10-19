Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Atmospheric start

Graz derby: Mega choreography, pyro and interruption

Nachrichten
19.10.2024 17:10

A state of emergency in Graz: The Sturm and GAK fan camps created a great atmosphere in the Murstadt at the derby. While the black and whites unpacked a mega choreo shortly before kick-off, there was a pyro show from the red sector. The match had to be briefly interrupted after a few minutes due to the fog.

0 Kommentare

The Sturm fans' choreo featured the city of Graz - with a giant banner that read: "When I walk through the streets, I sing Sturm Graz allez." The GAK banner read: "Love you to death." In German: I love you to death. The fans were ready.

(Bild: „Krone“)
(Bild: „Krone“)
(Bild: „Krone“)
(Bild: „Krone“)

For the first time under Christian Ilzer, Sturm enjoyed the right to play at home against their city rivals. This was particularly relevant for the distribution of tickets. At 3,800, around a quarter of the allocation went to GAK fans.

It is the third meeting between the two arch-rivals in a short space of time. In the fall of 2022 and 2023, the Black & Whites prevailed 1:0 and 3:2 in the Cup round of 16. Now the two teams will meet for the first time since May 17, 2007 as Bundesliga clubs. Back then, a goal from Mario Haas decided the duel 1-0 in favor of Sturm.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Graz
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf