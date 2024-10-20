After two defeats
No panic for the 99ers: “Performances are good!”
Second defeat in a row, table lead lost for the time being. But anyone who believes that the alarm bells are now ringing in ice hockey Graz is very much mistaken. The team is playing well, but has not rewarded itself (in the last two games). "We're still in the process of finding our feet. Of course the points count, but at the moment I'm assessing the performance," says 99ers coach Harry Lange after the 2:3 against Bolzano. "And that's good."
What the 99ers are conjuring up on the ice is already really great. The Styrians are outstanding when playing short-handed. The only thing that could obviously be improved is the exploitation of chances.
This is also underlined by the statistics: Graz are scoring an average of three goals per game. In terms of chances, however, it could be far more. With Paul Huber (five goals), only one of Murstadt's cracks is in the top 10 scorers.
Of course, this is complaining at a high level. Especially if you still have the (sometimes subterranean) previous seasons in the back of your mind. But the team is now a different one, with a new coach, sports director and much more quality. Coach Harry Lange also has nothing but praise for his players: "The goals we conceded against Bolzano were due to individual mistakes. Apart from that, we played impeccably, created chances against the best defense in the league up to that point and also scored goals. I really like the way we play. However, we still have to rectify the small mistakes, which unfortunately are punished immediately."
I like the way we're playing. However, we still have to rectify the small mistakes, which unfortunately are also punished immediately.
99ers-Trainer Harry Lange
Analyzing mistakes
Against Bolzano, goalkeeper Jonas Gunnarsson, who has been in commanding form so far this season, was caught out twice, but didn't look good at all against the South Tyroleans when conceding the first and third goals. "Tick it off," says Lange. "We'll analyze the mistakes carefully and then look ahead again."
The next tough test awaits on Sunday away to VSV (17:30): "Villach are getting better and better. But our plan is clear. We want to pick up points there," says the 99ers coach, ready to fight.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.