No panic for the 99ers: “Performances are good!”

Of course, this is complaining at a high level. Especially if you still have the (sometimes subterranean) previous seasons in the back of your mind. But the team is now a different one, with a new coach, sports director and much more quality. Coach Harry Lange also has nothing but praise for his players: "The goals we conceded against Bolzano were due to individual mistakes. Apart from that, we played impeccably, created chances against the best defense in the league up to that point and also scored goals. I really like the way we play. However, we still have to rectify the small mistakes, which unfortunately are punished immediately."