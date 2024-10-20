Hospital dispute: “Disclose secret plans now!”

"Lower Austrians want more transparency"

It is above all the secrecy surrounding the strategy paper, which was first made public by the "Krone" newspaper, that is so upsetting for the SPÖ chairman. Hergovich speaks of reactions from all four districts when he says: "People everywhere now want more transparency!" And he also sees an internal dispute brewing within the People's Party: "I find the current allegation that the secret document was created at a time when Stephan Pernkopf was the provincial councillor responsible for the health sector indecent," says Hergovich. And to the governor: "You have to take responsibility for your own secret papers and cannot pass them on to others. That is also fairness."