Speeding BMW to be auctioned off: “Wants his car back!”

But even this fact did not get the Viennese a lighter sentence. He was not allowed to drive for seven months. In addition to a fine of around 1,600 euros, he also had to pay a lawyer. He had to fork out another 650 euros for additional training. Since the incident, the car has been in storage in Simmering, where additional costs of 11 euros per day were incurred. "I also stopped in front of the police on my own and was told on the spot that the punishment would be more lenient and my car would not be taken away," the young man complains.