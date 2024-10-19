Vorteilswelt
Referee in the sights

Why the derby harbors additional “fire hazard”

Nachrichten
19.10.2024 14:00

The decision to have Alexander Harkam, a referee from Graz, referee the 200th Graz city derby between Sturm and GAK (Saturday from 5pm) is causing a stir in some quarters. And rightly so, according to "Krone" referee columnist Rene Eisner in his latest "Anpfiff".

Many eyes will be on referee Alexander Harkam today in the derby between Sturm and GAK. Harkam is the first referee from Graz to make Bundesliga history at the Grazer Gipfel. Sturm coach Christian Ilzer's wish not to appoint a Styrian referee in a Styrian derby was not only not heeded by the referee commission, but they even went one better.

Because the appointment of Harkam - who had also refereed the last clash between the rivals in the Cup - already harbored potential for conflict. Why? Because Harkam played for GAK in his youth. Of course, you can argue that that was a long time ago and that many referees were once active as players for many regional clubs. But it's still a red rag for fans - and it leaves room for a referee to subconsciously lean in one direction when in doubt. It's not for nothing that you have to tell the commission in advance which clubs you've played for. Is the commission doing itself a favor here?

The Graz Bundesliga referee Alexander Harkam
The Graz Bundesliga referee Alexander Harkam
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

The rule that referees are NOT allowed to officiate matches of their "compatriots" was once overturned during the Corona period - to minimize travel or hotel stays, for example. The rule was never "reactivated" - which could theoretically lead to further potential for conflict.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
