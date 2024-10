Residents want the bus stop back

In Floridsdorf's Großfeldsiedlung, the surprising removal of bus stops by Wiener Linien is causing great resentment among residents. A newly founded citizens' movement criticizes the measures, especially for the elderly and people with walking difficulties. The bus stop in Kürschnergasse, which was located near an X-ray institute, several medical centers and a pharmacy, was removed. As a result, those affected now have to cross a dangerous intersection.