Member states call for faster deportations

In the run-up to the summit, several states - above all Poland - wanted to remove the paragraph on migration from the document altogether and only have a "substantive discussion". Nehammer spoke of a "high level of solidarity with (Polish Prime Minister) Donald Tusk, on the part of the Commission and the member states". Poland wants to temporarily suspend the right to asylum for irregular migrants at the border with Belarus with a new law. "These are hybrid attacks by state actors", it said. The EU Commission is working with Poland on EU-compliant solutions, said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the closing press conference.