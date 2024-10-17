Golden jackal may be hunted over the winter

Special protection only in Vienna and Vorarlberg

In Austria, this would not be the case due to the small golden jackal population, which is clearly stated in a legal opinion. In Tyrol, the golden jackal can be shot all year round, and in Lower Austria, where the golden jackal has been declared a "predator" by the state hunting association, it can also be shot all year round, the initiative had criticized. In Vienna, golden jackals are actually strictly protected by nature conservation regulations. In Vorarlberg, they are subject to hunting law, but are protected all year round.