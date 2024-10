New star in the Salzburg triathlon firmament

This year, no triathlete from Salzburg was represented at the Olympic Games in Paris. But that is set to change in the coming years. A 19-year-old from Hallein has set her sights on taking part in the major event. "That's my big goal," says Linda Hehenwarter (Tri Team Hallein). However, she is still a long way from the five rings. First of all, she is looking forward to her first Junior World Championships. The athlete from Tennengau starts on Friday in Torremolinos, Spain. Her goal? "I can't really say for sure. But I would be happy with a top 20 place," she says.