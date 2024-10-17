Bomb threats: Switzerland is still waiting

Request for prosecution "noted"

Even in the event of extradition, the Swiss indicated that they would not cooperate with Austria. "As a Swiss citizen, he would have to agree, but he didn't," said a Swiss spokesperson. Although the Linz public prosecutor's office submitted a request to take over the prosecution, this was "noted" according to a Swiss spokesperson. A decision regarding this request could not be made at the moment from the Swiss point of view, as the files and evidence required by the "additional agreement" had not yet been submitted for the case.