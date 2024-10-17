ÖSV lady on the verge of a comeback
“I don’t just want to be a mom and housewife”
Tamara Tippler's life changed completely with the birth of her daughter in September 2023. The ÖSV lady is celebrating her comeback in the upcoming World Cup season: "I don't just want to be a mom and housewife!"
"The vast majority of women focus on their family after the birth of their first child. That's what I did too. At the same time, I have the feeling that I'm not done with ski racing yet. I want to give it another chance," explains the 33-year-old Styrian in an interview with the Swiss newspaper "Blick".
At last season's World Cup final in Saalbach, she got a taste of racing again as a forerunner. In April, she then announced her decision to return to the World Cup. "Of course, not everyone thinks it's great that I want to race down the mountain at 130 km/h again. After all, I have a baby. But the vast majority of reactions to my decision were great. That gives me even more courage to try everything to make it work," says Tippler. Daughter Mia will definitely not be in the finish area. "That's no use. At home, others are looking after her perfectly. If I didn't have this certainty, I would never return."
"I want to be a role model for them"
There's no doubt about it: the Austrian knows what she's doing. "If I can be a role model for others and it's easier for them because the structures are in place, I think that would be great. You can see in tennis or Nordic skiing, for example, that there are more and more moms. So why not in skiing?"
She has stood on the World Cup podium ten times so far in her career. She wants to be in top shape for the speed season opener in Aspen (USA) on December 14. "I want to be a role model for Mia and show her that you can always pursue your dreams. She doesn't understand this yet - but she certainly will in a few years' time."
