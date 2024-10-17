“I don’t just want to be a mom and housewife”

At last season's World Cup final in Saalbach, she got a taste of racing again as a forerunner. In April, she then announced her decision to return to the World Cup. "Of course, not everyone thinks it's great that I want to race down the mountain at 130 km/h again. After all, I have a baby. But the vast majority of reactions to my decision were great. That gives me even more courage to try everything to make it work," says Tippler. Daughter Mia will definitely not be in the finish area. "That's no use. At home, others are looking after her perfectly. If I didn't have this certainty, I would never return."