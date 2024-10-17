Norris can hardly wait: “It’s going to be exciting”

"The next two months will be incredibly exhausting, but also exciting," said Norris ahead of the trip to Texas. In Austin, where a largely newly asphalted track awaits the drivers, there will be a sprint race on Saturday (20:00) in addition to the main race on Sunday (21:00). Norris could therefore score 34 points if everything goes to plan and increase the pressure on Verstappen, who has been waiting for a triumph since the end of June. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri also have a chance of winning the title, but with a deficit of 86 and 94 points respectively, this is probably only theoretical.