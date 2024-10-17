Showdown is imminent
Norris can hardly wait: “It’s going to be exciting”
After a four-week autumn break, the US classic in Austin marks the start of the hot phase of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship. McLaren driver Lando Norris is already looking forward to the World Championship showdown with Red Bull star Max Verstappen. "It's going to be an exciting two months," says the Briton.
With six races and three sprint deciders still to go, the battle for the drivers' title between leader Max Verstappen and rival Lando Norris could come to a head. The British McLaren driver has reduced the gap to the Dutchman in the flagging Red Bull to 52 points in recent races, with 180 still up for grabs.
"The next two months will be incredibly exhausting, but also exciting," said Norris ahead of the trip to Texas. In Austin, where a largely newly asphalted track awaits the drivers, there will be a sprint race on Saturday (20:00) in addition to the main race on Sunday (21:00). Norris could therefore score 34 points if everything goes to plan and increase the pressure on Verstappen, who has been waiting for a triumph since the end of June. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri also have a chance of winning the title, but with a deficit of 86 and 94 points respectively, this is probably only theoretical.
Red Bull hopes for adjustments
Three-time world champion Verstappen's unusually long dry spell is set to come to an end in the States, with the red-white-red manufacturer hoping to get the Dutchman back on the winning track with an update to the RB20 company car. How aggressive the update for the coming weekend will be is probably also a question of risk assessment. Due to the sprint, there will only be one free practice session in Austin to test the modifications.
Verstappen is hoping for a continuation of the series at the start. He has won all three sprint races so far this season. The ground also looks good for him: the world champion left the Circuit of The Americas as the triumphant driver last year after dominant performances. The Red Bull technicians have been working hard on the RB20 in recent weeks. "We've made a few changes to the car that should help us on this track. We'll see if that has made us more competitive," said Verstappen.
One thing is clear: Red Bull was forced to take action during the second long break of the season, during which work was allowed in the teams' factories compared to the official summer break. This is because Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez's car has mostly been lagging behind recently. Their dominance began to falter early on in the season, while rivals McLaren made steady gains. In the constructors' championship, the British manufacturer has already overtaken Red Bull and is 41 points ahead.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
