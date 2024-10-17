Climate targets
Scrappage scheme for combustion cars cheaper than e-fuels
According to a study, a scrappage scheme for combustion cars could make a significant contribution to achieving climate targets - and be significantly cheaper than e-fuels.
The ICCT research association assumes that a scrappage scheme could not only save more money compared to e-fuels, but also more CO2 - up to a third of the savings required in the transport sector by 2030.
Specifically, the scrappage program proposed in the study envisages the decommissioning of eight million cars. This could save up to eleven million tons of CO2 equivalents. In the case of e-fuels, however, the so-called emission reduction potential is only up to 190,000 tons of CO2 equivalents.
At the same time, the scientists estimate the production costs for e-fuels produced in Germany - i.e. synthetic fuels from renewable energy - at around 910 euros per avoided ton of CO2 equivalents in 2030. A scrappage program, on the other hand, would only cost 313 euros per tonne for diesel vehicles and 255 euros for petrol vehicles.
The costs would also be significantly higher for e-fuels produced abroad and imported into Germany. According to the study, the estimated costs for e-fuels imported from Brazil, for example, will be around 619 euros per tonne of CO2 equivalents in 2030.
Gap in reducing CO2 emissions
The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) is an independent research organization. It helped uncover the VW emissions scandal in the USA in 2015. The current study focuses on the question of what contribution a scrappage program can make to closing the existing gap in reducing CO2 emissions in the transport sector. To do this, the authors looked at the predicted vehicle fleet for the year 2030 - partly because, according to the Managing Director of ICCT Europe, Peter Mock, there are expected to be enough e-cars available for consumers by then.
A scrappage scheme could make it easier to switch to a sustainable mode of transportation. It could look like this: If drivers take their petrol and diesel cars to the scrap yard and opt for a car with an e-motor instead, they will receive a bonus.
The program outlined in the study counts on diesel cars that have been driven for at least 15 years and petrol cars that are 25 years or older. The premium paid out would correspond to 80 percent of the residual value. If the proposal were implemented in this way, there would be .000 to 6000 euros for a diesel car and 2,000 to 3,000 for a petrol car - graded according to age.
E-fuels make no contribution to health
In addition, e-fuels would make no contribution to improving the air and therefore people's health. This would be different with a scrappage program. The decommissioning of combustion vehicles - especially diesel cars - could make a significant contribution to people's health by reducing pollutants in the air.
However, the scrappage scheme is only the second-best solution in terms of sustainable transport, Mock told the German Press Agency. It would be more sensible to make new vehicles directly electronic and emission-free. That would also be cheaper than getting old vehicles off the roads again later.
