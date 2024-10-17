Scrappage scheme for combustion cars cheaper than e-fuels

Gap in reducing CO2 emissions

The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) is an independent research organization. It helped uncover the VW emissions scandal in the USA in 2015. The current study focuses on the question of what contribution a scrappage program can make to closing the existing gap in reducing CO2 emissions in the transport sector. To do this, the authors looked at the predicted vehicle fleet for the year 2030 - partly because, according to the Managing Director of ICCT Europe, Peter Mock, there are expected to be enough e-cars available for consumers by then.