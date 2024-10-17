50 “problem areas” and four cracks on the ISS

Leaks near a hatch

"We communicated the seriousness of the leaks several times, including when I was in Russia earlier this year," Deputy Administrator Jim Free is quoted as saying in an interview with the Washington Post. As the leaks are located near a hatch, Roskosmos has complied with a request from NASA to close the hatch as far as possible, Free said, "We have agreed on a compromise that provides for the hatch to be closed in the evening."