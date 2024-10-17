Qualities polled
NEOS leader pulls ahead of all others in this category
The Gallup polling institute has surveyed the qualities of the five party leaders represented in parliament. This revealed major differences. In one category, NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger pulls ahead of her male rivals.
The requirements profile for the five politicians was surveyed as part of a barometer of public opinion.
Voters trust NEOS leader the most
When it comes to "integrity" and "trust", 51% of respondents believe that Meinl-Reisinger has these qualities. She is followed by Babler (47 percent), Nehammer (45 percent) and Kogler (42 percent). Kickl brings up the rear in this category with 31 percent.
In view of the fact that corruption in politics is seen as the greatest threat to our democracy, morality in politics is of crucial importance to voters.
Andrea Fronaschütz, Leiterin des Österreichischen Gallup-Instituts
Kickl leads in perseverance and closeness to the people
On the other hand, Kickl scores best on "perseverance". 74% of those surveyed believe that nothing can dissuade him from his plans and 65% consider him to be assertive. Meinl-Reisinger and Nehammer are considered assertive by around half of those surveyed, Babler by a third and Kogler by a quarter. Kickl is also considered to be closest to the citizens (65%), followed by Babler (59%).
According to the survey, the FPÖ leader expresses his opinion most clearly, with 80 percent ascribing these qualities to him. Meinl-Reisinger (68%) and Karl Nehammer (66%) also score relatively well here. Babler (53%) and Kogler (42%) seem to communicate less clearly.
Nehammer is ahead in terms of resilience
In terms of personal resilience, Chancellor Nehammer scored highest with 60 percent approval. This characteristic is associated with Kickl by 56% and with Meinl-Reisinger by 53%.
"Kickl addresses issues directly and conveys to people that he is on their side, understands the realities of their lives and stands up for their concerns. Rebellion against the political elites appears credible from the role of the opposition," explained Fronaschütz, head of the Austrian Gallup Institute.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.