Qualities polled

NEOS leader pulls ahead of all others in this category

Nachrichten
17.10.2024 11:15

The Gallup polling institute has surveyed the qualities of the five party leaders represented in parliament. This revealed major differences. In one category, NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger pulls ahead of her male rivals.

0 Kommentare

The requirements profile for the five politicians was surveyed as part of a barometer of public opinion.

Voters trust NEOS leader the most
When it comes to "integrity" and "trust", 51% of respondents believe that Meinl-Reisinger has these qualities. She is followed by Babler (47 percent), Nehammer (45 percent) and Kogler (42 percent). Kickl brings up the rear in this category with 31 percent.

Zitat Icon

In view of the fact that corruption in politics is seen as the greatest threat to our democracy, morality in politics is of crucial importance to voters.

Andrea Fronaschütz, Leiterin des Österreichischen Gallup-Instituts

Kickl leads in perseverance and closeness to the people
On the other hand, Kickl scores best on "perseverance". 74% of those surveyed believe that nothing can dissuade him from his plans and 65% consider him to be assertive. Meinl-Reisinger and Nehammer are considered assertive by around half of those surveyed, Babler by a third and Kogler by a quarter. Kickl is also considered to be closest to the citizens (65%), followed by Babler (59%).

FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl leads in perseverance and closeness to the people. (Bild: AP/The Associated Press)
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl leads in perseverance and closeness to the people.
(Bild: AP/The Associated Press)

According to the survey, the FPÖ leader expresses his opinion most clearly, with 80 percent ascribing these qualities to him. Meinl-Reisinger (68%) and Karl Nehammer (66%) also score relatively well here. Babler (53%) and Kogler (42%) seem to communicate less clearly.

Nehammer is ahead in terms of resilience
In terms of personal resilience, Chancellor Nehammer scored highest with 60 percent approval. This characteristic is associated with Kickl by 56% and with Meinl-Reisinger by 53%.

Chancellor and ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer is ahead in the resilience category. (Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Chancellor and ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer is ahead in the resilience category.
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

"Kickl addresses issues directly and conveys to people that he is on their side, understands the realities of their lives and stands up for their concerns. Rebellion against the political elites appears credible from the role of the opposition," explained Fronaschütz, head of the Austrian Gallup Institute.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

