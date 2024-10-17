NEOS leader pulls ahead of all others in this category

Kickl leads in perseverance and closeness to the people

On the other hand, Kickl scores best on "perseverance". 74% of those surveyed believe that nothing can dissuade him from his plans and 65% consider him to be assertive. Meinl-Reisinger and Nehammer are considered assertive by around half of those surveyed, Babler by a third and Kogler by a quarter. Kickl is also considered to be closest to the citizens (65%), followed by Babler (59%).