When hiking: Be careful when you run out of air!

"Pathological processes can lead to changes in the wall of the pulmonary vessels, with the result that the blood can no longer flow unhindered. As a result, the heart has to work harder and blood pressure increases. If the blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries is permanently elevated, this is known as pulmonary hypertension (PH). This condition can damage the right part of the heart, which pumps blood to the lungs, and lead to right-sided heart failure, which can be fatal," explained Assistant Professor Dr. Gabor Kovacs, PhD, Deputy Head of the Division of Pulmonology, MedUni Graz, at a press conference in Vienna.