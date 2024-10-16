Voted for Harris
Former President Carter (100) cast his vote
Two weeks after his 100th birthday, former US President Jimmy Carter has cast his vote in the US presidential election. As the Carter Center, which he founded, announced on Wednesday, the Democratic ex-president voted by postal ballot.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper, he had told his relatives a few weeks ago that he wanted to live long enough to be able to vote for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the election.
Important vote in swing state Georgia
Carter lives in the small town of Plains in the US state of Georgia, where early voting for the presidential election on November 5 has been open since Tuesday. Harris and the Republican former president are running against each other in the election, with polls predicting an extremely close outcome.
Carter celebrated his 100th birthday on October 1 and was honored and congratulated across the country. He is the first former US president to reach this age. His own term in office (1977-1981) was almost half a century ago. The Democrat was regarded as a hapless president.
After being voted out of office, Carter built a second career as an ambassador for peace and human rights. In 1982, he founded the Carter Center, a non-governmental organization. In 2002, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
