Will there still not be too much construction in Linz? The real estate expert waves it off: "Certainly, many projects were built before corona. But what is standing today, what is actively being let, what can be occupied now and in 2025, that is 'survival of the fittest'. The wheat has already been separated from the chaff." Project operators who jumped on the bandwagon in the boom years between 2019 and 2022 and believed they could make money with office properties have already disappeared again in some cases.