ÖBB: “Climate change has an extreme impact on infrastructure”

"Climate change is having an extreme impact on our infrastructure," emphasizes Bernhard Rieder, company spokesman at ÖBB, in an interview with krone.tv. The recent floods and heavy rainfall events have shown that old routes through the Alps in particular are not sufficiently equipped for such natural events. Routes that have been running in the same places for over 100 years now need to be extensively adapted. "We need to improve our infrastructure and prepare for more extreme weather," he explains.