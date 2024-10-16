"AI God"
Sotheby ́s auctions off a picture painted by a robot
Renowned auction house Sotheby's is set to auction a picture painted by a robot for the first time. The portrait of British scientist Alan Turing was created by Ai-Da, an "ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist" developed at Oxford University in 2019.
Turing (1912-1954) is considered the father of modern computer science. The painting, dubbed "AI God", is part of a day-long auction that begins on Wednesday and runs until October 29. The auction house Sotheby's estimates the value of the work at 100,000 to 150,000 pounds, equivalent to around 120,000 to 180,000 euros.
It is not the first picture that Ai-Da has painted. In the past, the robot named after the British mathematician Ada Lovelace has painted portraits of Queen Elizabeth II, among others. To do this, the machine uses cameras in its eyes and its computer memory before various algorithms are applied.
Interface between art and technology
According to Sotheby's, the auction aims to explore the interface between art and technology and present digital art forms that reflect various movements within the contemporary digital art landscape. It will recognize pioneering female artists who have played a role in the development of digital art.
Ai-da can also talk thanks to an AI language model. "With my artwork of Alan Turing, I pay tribute to his achievements and contributions to the development of computer technology and artificial intelligence," said the robot. "My artwork is in line with the United Nations' ethos of using AI responsibly - something Alan Turing also advocated."
