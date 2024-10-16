Leonides: The exotic freaks of the pop scene

The fact that the band has grown so healthily and congruently makes the two chiefs particularly proud. "We have written 21 songs, some of which are difficult to access. Not the kind of 21-track double vinyl of the Toten Hosen or something like that, who can count on such success. But it's important that we don't think about it for a second when we're writing songs, otherwise we'll get whistled at in the studio. There's nothing worse than being a band that only does what's popular and pop in order to be successful. First and foremost, we do what we like and what we think is right." Among the many tours in the last seven or eight years of the band were some with Wanda. "They don't stress themselves and just do their thing. That's terrific. That's how we approach things too."