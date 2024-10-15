Berchtold and Waibel kick colleagues out of state parliament

On Tuesday evening, not only the preferential votes, but also - after the remaining ballot cards had been counted - the provisional official result of the provincial election arrived: The ÖVP came in at 38.3 percent (15 mandates) and is thus clearly ahead of the FPÖ, which came in second with 28 percent (eleven mandates). They were followed by the Greens with 12.43% (four seats), the SPÖ with 9.06% (three seats) and the NEOS with 8.93% (three seats). Voter turnout was 68.11 percent.