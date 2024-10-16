Schicker successor: “I’m ready to work!”

Preparations for the derby have begun! Still without the many team players who were in action on Tuesday evening. And without Arjan Malic, who tore a muscle fiber in the U21 team. The next absence after Gregory Wüthrich and Jon Gorenc Stankovic in defense. Rumors promptly surfaced that Sturm were interested in left-back Andreas Ulmer. However, the Bulls legend, who has been out of work since the summer, would be the complete opposite of the previous transfer policy at 38 years of age. An Ulmer signing is not an issue, the club announced.