Secret storm list
Schicker successor: “I’m ready to work!”
The first game after Andreas Schicker is the derby against GAK on Saturday (17). His place will remain empty, an unusual picture after four years on the wave of success. At Sturm, the search for a successor to the man from Oberaich is in full swing. A list of possible candidates is being worked through. Will there be a comeback?
Preparations for the derby have begun! Still without the many team players who were in action on Tuesday evening. And without Arjan Malic, who tore a muscle fiber in the U21 team. The next absence after Gregory Wüthrich and Jon Gorenc Stankovic in defense. Rumors promptly surfaced that Sturm were interested in left-back Andreas Ulmer. However, the Bulls legend, who has been out of work since the summer, would be the complete opposite of the previous transfer policy at 38 years of age. An Ulmer signing is not an issue, the club announced.
Another rumor: Oliver Kreuzer is one of the possible candidates as Schicker's successor. "I haven't received a call," explained the 58-year-old, who already held the role of head of sport at Sturm from 2008 to 2011.
Of course, I still follow Sturm very closely. Andi Schicker has done an outstanding job, leading the club back to the top.
Ex-Sportchef Oliver Kreuzer
Successfully. With Franco Foda, he led the Blacks to cup victory in 2010 and the championship title in 2011.
"I still follow Sturm very closely, of course. Andi Schicker has done an outstanding job, led the club back to the top and made great transfers. His successor certainly has big shoes to fill," emphasized Kreuzer, who is waiting for a new challenge after spells at Karlsruhe, Hamburger SV, 1860 Munich and, most recently, KSC. "The batteries are full, I'm ready to go and I'm keen to work."
It remains to be seen whether the former Bayern professional is actually on the secret list of candidates that the club's top management is currently working through. Initial talks are already underway with potential sporting directors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.