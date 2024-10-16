Vorteilswelt
Viennese kindergarten

Dress code because of Muslims: reprimand for headmistress

Nachrichten
16.10.2024 06:00

Dress modestly for Muslim fathers - this was the order given by the head of a Viennese kindergarten to her employees. Now it came to a "clarifying conversation".

It cannot be what must not be - after the report "Teachers should dress modestly for Muslim fathers", it was mainly left-wing activists (disguised as journalists) and Sunday writers who publicly questioned the "Krone" article.

Our article read: A kindergarten director in Vienna is said to have ordered female employees to dress modestly so as not to upset Muslim fathers. This is nothing other than a dress code in a Penzing facility. The authority, MA 10, responded at the end of September as follows: "In any case, the approach you have described does not correspond to our attitude."

Vienna City Councillor for Education Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos)
But what has happened in the case?
The office of the responsible education councillor Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos) confirms the case: "Of course, a clarifying discussion has also taken place in this regard." Because: "As we already made clear in the course of the previous inquiry, it is not in line with the values of either MA 10 or the Education City Council to impose such dress codes. Furthermore, it is not within the competence of the site management to issue such rules." From now on, the employees are allowed to wear what they want.

Porträt von Michael Pommer
Michael Pommer
