Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Enough is enough!

Kate has had enough of the strife between Harry & William

Nachrichten
15.10.2024 15:40

Princess Kate is tired of mediating between her husband Prince William and his brother Prince Harry and playing "peacemaker". She reportedly has far better things to do after her cancer shock. 

0 Kommentare

For a long time, Princess Kate (41) was the calming influence between the feuding brothers William (41) and Harry (39). But now the Princess of Wales seems to have finally had enough! According to a report in "OK!" magazine, Kate has given up mediating between the two royals - and for good reason.

For years, Kate tried to reconcile the feuding brothers, but the differences between the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex seem irreconcilable. Insiders confirm that the Princess no longer has the strength to mediate between the brothers.

Her own priorities
"Catherine has better things to do than deal with an estranged brother," "OK!" quotes former BBC royal expert Jennie Bond. Instead of continuing to wear herself out as a "peacemaker", the Princess of Wales is now concentrating fully on her own priorities: husband William, the children and her own health. She was only able to finish her chemotherapy in September. 

And indeed: after her serious illness, Kate's family is increasingly taking center stage. The expert is certain that Kate will no longer put pressure on William to forgive Harry.

The rift between Harry and William has been simmering for many years. If you believe Prince Harry's memoirs "Spare" from the beginning of his relationship with US actress Meghan Markle, who became his wife and thus the Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

William and Harry have been at war for years (Bild: Martin Meissner / AP / picturedesk.com)
William and Harry have been at war for years
(Bild: Martin Meissner / AP / picturedesk.com)

Serious accusations
In the book, the younger son of King Charles leaves no doubt that there were conflicts between him and William over Meghan and that he often felt let down by his brother. 

The fact that Harry packed his bags with Meghan and son Archie in 2020 and emigrated to the USA only exacerbated the rift, which finally became irreparable when Harry and Meghan gave an interview to US presenter Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, in which they accused the palace of racism and a lack of support.

Neither the death of their grandfather Prince Philip nor that of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, led to a rapprochement between the brothers. Even the shared concern following their father King Charles' cancer diagnosis or Kate's own serious illness were not enough to calm the waters. But at least there were congratulations for Harry's 40th birthday.

But it seems that the last word in this royal drama is far from being spoken!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf