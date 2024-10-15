Enough is enough!
Kate has had enough of the strife between Harry & William
Princess Kate is tired of mediating between her husband Prince William and his brother Prince Harry and playing "peacemaker". She reportedly has far better things to do after her cancer shock.
For a long time, Princess Kate (41) was the calming influence between the feuding brothers William (41) and Harry (39). But now the Princess of Wales seems to have finally had enough! According to a report in "OK!" magazine, Kate has given up mediating between the two royals - and for good reason.
For years, Kate tried to reconcile the feuding brothers, but the differences between the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex seem irreconcilable. Insiders confirm that the Princess no longer has the strength to mediate between the brothers.
Her own priorities
"Catherine has better things to do than deal with an estranged brother," "OK!" quotes former BBC royal expert Jennie Bond. Instead of continuing to wear herself out as a "peacemaker", the Princess of Wales is now concentrating fully on her own priorities: husband William, the children and her own health. She was only able to finish her chemotherapy in September.
And indeed: after her serious illness, Kate's family is increasingly taking center stage. The expert is certain that Kate will no longer put pressure on William to forgive Harry.
The rift between Harry and William has been simmering for many years. If you believe Prince Harry's memoirs "Spare" from the beginning of his relationship with US actress Meghan Markle, who became his wife and thus the Duchess of Sussex in 2018.
Serious accusations
In the book, the younger son of King Charles leaves no doubt that there were conflicts between him and William over Meghan and that he often felt let down by his brother.
The fact that Harry packed his bags with Meghan and son Archie in 2020 and emigrated to the USA only exacerbated the rift, which finally became irreparable when Harry and Meghan gave an interview to US presenter Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, in which they accused the palace of racism and a lack of support.
Neither the death of their grandfather Prince Philip nor that of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, led to a rapprochement between the brothers. Even the shared concern following their father King Charles' cancer diagnosis or Kate's own serious illness were not enough to calm the waters. But at least there were congratulations for Harry's 40th birthday.
But it seems that the last word in this royal drama is far from being spoken!
