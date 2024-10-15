Salzburg’s mountain of debt continues to grow strongly

"If the framework conditions were different, we could come close to a balanced budget," said Deputy Governor Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) confidently. And she announced that the effectiveness of the many subsidies in particular would be reviewed. "Here and there, an automatic funding mechanism has crept in and the hand that is held out is often not critically scrutinized." Haslauer also spoke today of a self-image that people would go to the state "and say, please pay." He suggested that funding recipients also tap into other sources, such as private sponsors.