Restructuring planned
Budgets cut: software company is insolvent
The next multi-million bankruptcy in Upper Austria: restructuring proceedings have been opened for 7lytix GmbH from Linz. The software company specializes in artificial intelligence and aims to help companies in a wide range of sectors by analyzing large amounts of data. Now it first needs help itself.
"Don't admire the problem. Solve it. With AI." - this is how 7lytix GmbH from Linz advertises its services on its website. The software company specializes in the fast and precise analysis of data volumes, has won several awards in the past and also has customers such as the ÖBB Rail Cargo Group.
The use cases for the know-how of the Upper Austrians are wide-ranging - from the predictive maintenance of systems, which is made possible in this way, to the optimization of direct marketing activities.
1.96 million euros in liabilities
Eight years after it was founded, restructuring proceedings without self-administration were opened for the company on Tuesday. According to Kreditschutzverband 1870, liabilities amount to 1.96 million euros, compared to assets of around 269,000 euros.
How did the financial difficulties arise? In addition to causes such as the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the decline in the competitiveness of European industrial and commercial companies is also being blamed. The latter in turn led to research, development and marketing budgets being cut.
Plans to cut six employees
The restructuring plan currently offers creditors a 20 percent share. Six employees are also to be made redundant to ensure that the company can continue as a going concern.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
