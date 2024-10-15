Kylian Mbappe counters rape allegations

What does he mean by that? New negotiations in the legal dispute between Mbappe and PSG are scheduled for today, Tuesday. The 2018 world champion is accusing the Ligue 1 champions of having something to do with the reports. Accusations that have not gone down well in Paris and Real Madrid have now also intervened in the case. "PSG are now making up stories in Sweden. We will ignore it and keep our class," is the word from those close to the "royals". It will probably be a while yet before calm returns to the mud-slinging over the global launch ...