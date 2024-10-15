PSG conspiracy?
Kylian Mbappe counters rape allegations
In a tweet, Kylian Mbappe has defended himself against a report in the Swedish newspaper "Aftonbladet", according to which the Frenchman is being investigated on suspicion of rape. The Real Madrid superstar sees this as a smear campaign by his former club Paris Saint-Germain.
Since his departure from the French capital, Mbappe has been at loggerheads with his former employer, with the player and club still arguing over salary payments that the striker is still owed.
Rape in Stockholm?
Meanwhile, "Aftonbladet" wrote a few days ago about an investigation into the 25-year-old. While Mbappe skipped the international matches with France and vacationed in Stockholm instead, he allegedly raped a woman in a hotel.
Now that French media have also picked up on possible reports, the star player defended himself on Monday, writing on X: "Fake news! It's becoming so predictable, just before the hearing as if by chance."
What does he mean by that? New negotiations in the legal dispute between Mbappe and PSG are scheduled for today, Tuesday. The 2018 world champion is accusing the Ligue 1 champions of having something to do with the reports. Accusations that have not gone down well in Paris and Real Madrid have now also intervened in the case. "PSG are now making up stories in Sweden. We will ignore it and keep our class," is the word from those close to the "royals". It will probably be a while yet before calm returns to the mud-slinging over the global launch ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.