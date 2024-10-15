Retirement homes
Boss: “Alcohol only for the elderly”
The head of Salzburg's retirement homes defends himself against accusations after inspection office report. A savings book from 2016 remains missing.
As reported, an inspection report on senior citizens' homes in the city of Salzburg commissioned by the Freedom Party stirred up a lot of dust. One point, for example, was that considerably more alcohol was purchased in two homes than in the others. The head of the city's retirement homes, Christoph Baumgärtner, provided the explanation: "These are the homes with residents with low care levels. The alcohol is only for them at celebrations and parties, not for the staff."
The question about a missing savings book remained unanswered. Half of the surpluses from a summer party in 2016 were paid into this account. "It hasn't turned up," according to the inspection office. The amount also remains uncertain. It is likely to be between 850 and 1000 euros.
Much more, namely 260,000 euros, is involved in bookings that were shown as subsidies. According to the Audit Office, this relates to buildings owned by the city, which are, however, managed in the accounts of Salzburg Immobiliengesellschaft (SIG). This is a circumstance that should be returned to the city's accounts in future to ensure transparency, recommends the Audit Office.
