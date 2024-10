Old town resident must dismantle solar system

Am I allowed to install a photovoltaic system on a house in Salzburg's old town? A Salzburg resident and owner of a house in the old town may not even have asked himself this question. Because, as can be read in a recent decision by the regional administrative court, the person concerned had one installed on his roof without a permit: exactly 15 PV elements, which are arranged irregularly and even partly extend onto the neighboring property. In February, the person concerned subsequently asked the building authorities for their blessing.